Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities parking media room

750sqft one bedroom apartment available for Sep to Jan sublease. Fully furnished!

(Dont mind the mess, thats just me moving out)

Lease available for extension.

Rent includes heat, gas and water. Parking is available.

Very close to Highway 55 and grocery stores and a movie theatre. Apt has gas stove.

Applicants will go through a credit check and last 3 years employment and housing history by the leasing office.

