Plymouth, MN
2745 Olive Lane North
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:09 PM

2745 Olive Lane North

2745 Olive Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Olive Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great walk out home in a great location. Close to everything. Nice mature trees on a beautiful lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Olive Lane North have any available units?
2745 Olive Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 2745 Olive Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Olive Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Olive Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Olive Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2745 Olive Lane North offer parking?
No, 2745 Olive Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Olive Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Olive Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Olive Lane North have a pool?
Yes, 2745 Olive Lane North has a pool.
Does 2745 Olive Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2745 Olive Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Olive Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Olive Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Olive Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Olive Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
