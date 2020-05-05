All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 18330 30th Place North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
18330 30th Place North
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

18330 30th Place North

18330 30th Place North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18330 30th Place North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Must See! Beautiful open concept single family home with upgrades galore in the Wayzata School District. Wonderful kitchen cabinetry with high end gourmet appliances. Vaulted ceilings on the main level with oversized windows bringing in a lot of natural light into the house. Large master suite on the main level with HUGE master closet and master bathroom. This house is perfect for anyone that likes to entertain. Home overlooks pond used for ice skating in the winter!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18330 30th Place North have any available units?
18330 30th Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 18330 30th Place North currently offering any rent specials?
18330 30th Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18330 30th Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 18330 30th Place North is pet friendly.
Does 18330 30th Place North offer parking?
No, 18330 30th Place North does not offer parking.
Does 18330 30th Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18330 30th Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18330 30th Place North have a pool?
No, 18330 30th Place North does not have a pool.
Does 18330 30th Place North have accessible units?
No, 18330 30th Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 18330 30th Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18330 30th Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18330 30th Place North have units with air conditioning?
No, 18330 30th Place North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities