Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 03/01/2020. Gorgeous executive 2-story home that has been completely remodeled, in high demand Wayzata schools. Great yard and views- outdoor sport court. Sst appls, granite, Main floor office, lg master suite w/fp. and lg walk in closet. Light filled lower

level with plenty of room to entertain and enjoy! Completely redone with new

carpet and paint!