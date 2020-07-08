All apartments in Plymouth
17545 48th Place N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

17545 48th Place N

17545 48th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

17545 48th Place North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 7/01/2020. Executive style two story home in Conor Meadows of Plymouth in the award winning Wayzata school district. Living room has soaring ceilings and great architectural details that make this home truly unique. Large kitchen with center island and plenty of room. Master suite with private full master bathroom and jetted tub. 3 bedrooms on one level. Deck overlooks private woods. Living room and family room both have gas fireplaces. This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17545 48th Place N have any available units?
17545 48th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 17545 48th Place N have?
Some of 17545 48th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17545 48th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
17545 48th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17545 48th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 17545 48th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 17545 48th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 17545 48th Place N offers parking.
Does 17545 48th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17545 48th Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17545 48th Place N have a pool?
No, 17545 48th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 17545 48th Place N have accessible units?
No, 17545 48th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 17545 48th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17545 48th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17545 48th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17545 48th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.

