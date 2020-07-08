17545 48th Place N

Available 7/01/2020. Executive style two story home in Conor Meadows of Plymouth in the award winning Wayzata school district. Living room has soaring ceilings and great architectural details that make this home truly unique. Large kitchen with center island and plenty of room. Master suite with private full master bathroom and jetted tub. 3 bedrooms on one level. Deck overlooks private woods. Living room and family room both have gas fireplaces. This one will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
