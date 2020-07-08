17545 48th Place N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 7/01/2020. Executive style two story home in Conor Meadows of Plymouth in the award winning Wayzata school district. Living room has soaring ceilings and great architectural details that make this home truly unique. Large kitchen with center island and plenty of room. Master suite with private full master bathroom and jetted tub. 3 bedrooms on one level. Deck overlooks private woods. Living room and family room both have gas fireplaces. This one will not last!