Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Available 7/1/2020. Minimum Lease 12 months. Outstanding 3 BR town home available in the Wayzata school district. Wonderful location near shopping, and the Oakwood community play field with parks, playground, ball fields and tennis courts. Three bedrooms on one level, laundry in unit, 2 car garage, and wood burning fireplace in living room. Home has many built-in features for storage.