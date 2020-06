Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fire pit

Dont miss out on this beautiful executive rental in plymouth! Wayzata schools charmer! Tons of natural light and open concept makes this an amazing rental! Rent this for 10-14 months!!! Cul-de-sac privacy, a deck overlooking a creek in the back yard, with a firepit! 3 beds upstairs, 1 in the basement, a gas fireplace, with heated tile in the mast bath and basement!! Biggest master closet I have ever seen!! Call for a showing today, wont last long!