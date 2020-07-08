13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102

Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.



Well Maintained Two Story Town Home, 1632 FSF, Open Concept Floor Plan, 2 Bedrooms and Loft, Great Location. The Main Level of this town home features an open concept Living Room, Dining and Kitchen. The Kitchen includes both an island and breakfast bar and there is also a guest half bath on this level. The upstairs level includes a large loft, two bedrooms with a master walk through to the spacious main bath which has a whirlpool tub and separate shower. The laundry is on the bedroom level.



This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI, Real Estate and Property Management Company.



This home has 1632 FSF and is available now for showings and a July 1, 2020 move in.



Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy. This home is not approved for Section 8.



For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com