Plymouth, MN
13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102

13925 52nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13925 52nd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.

Well Maintained Two Story Town Home, 1632 FSF, Open Concept Floor Plan, 2 Bedrooms and Loft, Great Location. The Main Level of this town home features an open concept Living Room, Dining and Kitchen. The Kitchen includes both an island and breakfast bar and there is also a guest half bath on this level. The upstairs level includes a large loft, two bedrooms with a master walk through to the spacious main bath which has a whirlpool tub and separate shower. The laundry is on the bedroom level.

This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI, Real Estate and Property Management Company.

This home has 1632 FSF and is available now for showings and a July 1, 2020 move in.

Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy. This home is not approved for Section 8.

For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have any available units?
13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have?
Some of 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 currently offering any rent specials?
13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 pet-friendly?
No, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 offer parking?
No, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 does not offer parking.
Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have a pool?
Yes, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 has a pool.
Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have accessible units?
No, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102 has units with air conditioning.

