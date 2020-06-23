10750 Rockford Road

Amenities
Well maintained and updated top level condo in Plymouth! Open layout with lots of natural light and private balcony. Gas burning stove, which is great for a cook! Washer and dryers on each level give you easy access to doing the laundry in a quick manner! Amenities: Indoor and outdoor pool, 2 billiards/pool tables, ping pong table, gym/fitness room, 2 tennis courts with basketball hoop, walking trails around the lake, and a storage unit! Note* The items required to use/play ping pong and billiards is located in that party room too! Water/sewer, gas, trash, and wifi are included! Located right off highway 169 and Rockford Rd. NO PETS or smoking. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/635fb480fb/10750-rockford-rd-302-plymouth-mn-55442