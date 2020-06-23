All apartments in Plymouth
Location

10750 Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
Well maintained and updated top level condo in Plymouth! Open layout with lots of natural light and private balcony. Gas burning stove, which is great for a cook! Washer and dryers on each level give you easy access to doing the laundry in a quick manner! Amenities: Indoor and outdoor pool, 2 billiards/pool tables, ping pong table, gym/fitness room, 2 tennis courts with basketball hoop, walking trails around the lake, and a storage unit! Note* The items required to use/play ping pong and billiards is located in that party room too! Water/sewer, gas, trash, and wifi are included! Located right off highway 169 and Rockford Rd. NO PETS or smoking. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/635fb480fb/10750-rockford-rd-302-plymouth-mn-55442

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10750 Rockford Road have any available units?
10750 Rockford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 10750 Rockford Road have?
Some of 10750 Rockford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10750 Rockford Road currently offering any rent specials?
10750 Rockford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10750 Rockford Road pet-friendly?
No, 10750 Rockford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 10750 Rockford Road offer parking?
No, 10750 Rockford Road does not offer parking.
Does 10750 Rockford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10750 Rockford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10750 Rockford Road have a pool?
Yes, 10750 Rockford Road has a pool.
Does 10750 Rockford Road have accessible units?
No, 10750 Rockford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10750 Rockford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10750 Rockford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10750 Rockford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10750 Rockford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
