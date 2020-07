Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed dog park on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance pet friendly garage parking bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies. Experience the convenience of living at Burgundy Apartments located just a few blocks from Medicine Lake and minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Ridgedale Center, schools, and much more!