New Hope, MN
8009 28th Ave N
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

8009 28th Ave N

8009 28th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8009 28th Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55427
Sunny Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
8009 28th Ave N Available 07/01/19 New Hope Side By Side, Walk out Deck, In Unit Laundry, 1 Car Garage - This side by side Town home is in excellent condition and will be available for a July 1st move in. The home has a 1 Garage, walk out deck off the kitchen, and private laundry.

Walking into the home you are on the second level which features a renovated kitchen with dishwasher and sliding glass door, living room, both bedrooms and a full bath.

Downstairs you will find a den/bedroom, laundry room and storage.

As a tenant you share lawn and snow removal with the neighbor. You are also responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4931877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 28th Ave N have any available units?
8009 28th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 8009 28th Ave N have?
Some of 8009 28th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 28th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8009 28th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 28th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 28th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8009 28th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8009 28th Ave N offers parking.
Does 8009 28th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 28th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 28th Ave N have a pool?
No, 8009 28th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8009 28th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8009 28th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 28th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 28th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 28th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 28th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
