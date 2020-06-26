Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8009 28th Ave N Available 07/01/19 New Hope Side By Side, Walk out Deck, In Unit Laundry, 1 Car Garage - This side by side Town home is in excellent condition and will be available for a July 1st move in. The home has a 1 Garage, walk out deck off the kitchen, and private laundry.



Walking into the home you are on the second level which features a renovated kitchen with dishwasher and sliding glass door, living room, both bedrooms and a full bath.



Downstairs you will find a den/bedroom, laundry room and storage.



As a tenant you share lawn and snow removal with the neighbor. You are also responsible for all utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4931877)