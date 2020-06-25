All apartments in New Brighton
Find more places like 649 Old Highway 8 NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Brighton, MN
/
649 Old Highway 8 NW
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

649 Old Highway 8 NW

649 Old Highway 8 Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Brighton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

649 Old Highway 8 Northwest, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d28dd600b ---- Forget apartment living - everything you need is right here! Enjoy an abundance of amenities and conveniences in this luxury condominium community. You will appreciate having secured building access, heated underground parking with carwash station, secured 24-hour package pick-up, fitness center with sauna, multiple community spaces inside and out, onsite staff, trash chutes on every level, and more. This condo includes large windows, 9? ceilings, a private balcony and generous room sizes, plus extra style and design details such as variable-height ceilings, accent lighting and glass-front cabinets. The central living-kitchen-dining layout creates the perfect split bedroom design for enhanced personal privacy. Storage includes plenty of kitchen cabinets and pantry, sizable utility room with in-unit washer/dryer, and large bedroom closets with organization shelving. Excellent central location - only 15 minutes to both Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Within 5 minutes of several great parks, trails, lakes and Frisbee golf. Walk next door to the post office, coffee shop and several dining options. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Included Community Amenities: Sauna, Multi Community Spaces, 24-Hour Package Pickup, Car Wash Station in Heated Underground Parking Garage Pet Policy: No Pets Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have any available units?
649 Old Highway 8 NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have?
Some of 649 Old Highway 8 NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Old Highway 8 NW currently offering any rent specials?
649 Old Highway 8 NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Old Highway 8 NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Old Highway 8 NW is pet friendly.
Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW offer parking?
Yes, 649 Old Highway 8 NW offers parking.
Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Old Highway 8 NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have a pool?
No, 649 Old Highway 8 NW does not have a pool.
Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have accessible units?
No, 649 Old Highway 8 NW does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Old Highway 8 NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Old Highway 8 NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 649 Old Highway 8 NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Park
900 County Road D W
New Brighton, MN 55112
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive
New Brighton, MN 55112
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln
New Brighton, MN 55112
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW
New Brighton, MN 55112

Similar Pages

New Brighton 2 BedroomsNew Brighton Apartments with Balcony
New Brighton Apartments with ParkingNew Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments
New Brighton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MN
Elk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University