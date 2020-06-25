649 Old Highway 8 NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d28dd600b ---- Forget apartment living - everything you need is right here! Enjoy an abundance of amenities and conveniences in this luxury condominium community. You will appreciate having secured building access, heated underground parking with carwash station, secured 24-hour package pick-up, fitness center with sauna, multiple community spaces inside and out, onsite staff, trash chutes on every level, and more. This condo includes large windows, 9? ceilings, a private balcony and generous room sizes, plus extra style and design details such as variable-height ceilings, accent lighting and glass-front cabinets. The central living-kitchen-dining layout creates the perfect split bedroom design for enhanced personal privacy. Storage includes plenty of kitchen cabinets and pantry, sizable utility room with in-unit washer/dryer, and large bedroom closets with organization shelving. Excellent central location - only 15 minutes to both Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Within 5 minutes of several great parks, trails, lakes and Frisbee golf. Walk next door to the post office, coffee shop and several dining options. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Included Community Amenities: Sauna, Multi Community Spaces, 24-Hour Package Pickup, Car Wash Station in Heated Underground Parking Garage Pet Policy: No Pets Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.