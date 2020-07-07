All apartments in New Brighton
Find more places like 2005 Longview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Brighton, MN
/
2005 Longview Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

2005 Longview Dr

2005 Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Brighton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2005 Longview Drive, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gem of a property! Big fenced in yard, nice back deck, only 1 neighbor to the North!
Beautifully large kitchen with dishwasher and microwave.
Entire top floor is private bedroom, eat in kitchen, nice size living room, tons of storage in basement - an all around lovely home!

Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), credit score 620, Minimum monthly income of 3x.

Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry do not currently participate in housing subsidy, section program.

This is a Non Smoking property.

Resident Pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Longview Dr have any available units?
2005 Longview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 2005 Longview Dr have?
Some of 2005 Longview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Longview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Longview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Longview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Longview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brighton.
Does 2005 Longview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Longview Dr offers parking.
Does 2005 Longview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Longview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Longview Dr have a pool?
No, 2005 Longview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Longview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2005 Longview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Longview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Longview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Longview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2005 Longview Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Park
900 County Road D W
New Brighton, MN 55112
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW
New Brighton, MN 55112
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln
New Brighton, MN 55112
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive
New Brighton, MN 55112

Similar Pages

New Brighton 1 BedroomsNew Brighton 2 Bedrooms
New Brighton Apartments with ParkingNew Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments
New Brighton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MN
Elk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University