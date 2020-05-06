All apartments in Minnetonka
Location

651 Willoughby Way West, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
This lovely townhome in Minnetonka is a 3 bed 2.5 bath with stunning features. All of the bathrooms have been redone with new paint and granite countertops. There are 2 parking spaces underground with abundant storage. Washer dryer located upstairs with a sink and a folding countertop. Right across the street is beautiful Oberlin park with it's great walking trails. Down the street are several chique restaurants and many retail options. Express bus route to downtown is just around the corner with 10 minute travel time. 12 month minimum lease as well as changing the furnace filters. $150 admin fee and $55 application fee/adult. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, but must be under 40 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Willoughby Way W have any available units?
651 Willoughby Way W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Willoughby Way W have?
Some of 651 Willoughby Way W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Willoughby Way W currently offering any rent specials?
651 Willoughby Way W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Willoughby Way W pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Willoughby Way W is pet friendly.
Does 651 Willoughby Way W offer parking?
Yes, 651 Willoughby Way W offers parking.
Does 651 Willoughby Way W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Willoughby Way W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Willoughby Way W have a pool?
Yes, 651 Willoughby Way W has a pool.
Does 651 Willoughby Way W have accessible units?
No, 651 Willoughby Way W does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Willoughby Way W have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Willoughby Way W does not have units with dishwashers.

