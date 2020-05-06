651 Willoughby Way W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool

This lovely townhome in Minnetonka is a 3 bed 2.5 bath with stunning features. All of the bathrooms have been redone with new paint and granite countertops. There are 2 parking spaces underground with abundant storage. Washer dryer located upstairs with a sink and a folding countertop. Right across the street is beautiful Oberlin park with it's great walking trails. Down the street are several chique restaurants and many retail options. Express bus route to downtown is just around the corner with 10 minute travel time. 12 month minimum lease as well as changing the furnace filters. $150 admin fee and $55 application fee/adult. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, but must be under 40 pounds.