Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:38 PM

5527 Sanibel Drive

5527 Sanibel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5527 Sanibel Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Extremely well kept unit in Beachside. Main level features an open floor plan with dining, living room and kitchen, vaulted ceilings, balcony. Extra Large owner's suite with walk-in closet. Beautiful natural light. LL features family room with walkout, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Utility room with laundry and attached 2 car garage. Great location with easy freeway access, near beach and nature trails. (RENT: $1,795) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,795) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) Sorry, no pets. Owner does not participate in section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 Sanibel Drive have any available units?
5527 Sanibel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5527 Sanibel Drive have?
Some of 5527 Sanibel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 Sanibel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5527 Sanibel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 Sanibel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5527 Sanibel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 5527 Sanibel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5527 Sanibel Drive offers parking.
Does 5527 Sanibel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 Sanibel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 Sanibel Drive have a pool?
No, 5527 Sanibel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5527 Sanibel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5527 Sanibel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 Sanibel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 Sanibel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

