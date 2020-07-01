5527 Sanibel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Extremely well kept unit in Beachside. Main level features an open floor plan with dining, living room and kitchen, vaulted ceilings, balcony. Extra Large owner's suite with walk-in closet. Beautiful natural light. LL features family room with walkout, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Utility room with laundry and attached 2 car garage. Great location with easy freeway access, near beach and nature trails. (RENT: $1,795) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,795) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) Sorry, no pets. Owner does not participate in section 8.