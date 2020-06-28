All apartments in Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN
4626 Linnea Lane
4626 Linnea Lane

Minnetonka
Location

4626 Linnea Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immediate availability in Minnetonka Schools! Centrally located and close to
everything you need in any direction. The main floor has vaulted ceilings and
a fabulous open concept great room. Nice family home with 3 bdrms on one level
& a 4 season porch to appreciate year round. Lower level completely finished
for in-home business or in-law residence! Full 2nd kitchen, accessible access,
very open & bright, Great for home business & family usage. 8 parking spots.
Must see to appreciate this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Linnea Lane have any available units?
4626 Linnea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Linnea Lane have?
Some of 4626 Linnea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Linnea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Linnea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Linnea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Linnea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 4626 Linnea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4626 Linnea Lane offers parking.
Does 4626 Linnea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 Linnea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Linnea Lane have a pool?
No, 4626 Linnea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Linnea Lane have accessible units?
No, 4626 Linnea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Linnea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4626 Linnea Lane has units with dishwashers.
