4626 Linnea Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Immediate availability in Minnetonka Schools! Centrally located and close to

everything you need in any direction. The main floor has vaulted ceilings and

a fabulous open concept great room. Nice family home with 3 bdrms on one level

& a 4 season porch to appreciate year round. Lower level completely finished

for in-home business or in-law residence! Full 2nd kitchen, accessible access,

very open & bright, Great for home business & family usage. 8 parking spots.

Must see to appreciate this home.