4610 Lynwood Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Renovated home with 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room over the garage that could be a bedroom or family room. End of cul-de-sac location. Minnetonka Schools with Deephaven Elementary.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.