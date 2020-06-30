All apartments in Minnetonka
4610 Lynwood Terrace
4610 Lynwood Terrace

4610 Lynwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Lynwood Terrace, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Renovated home with 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room over the garage that could be a bedroom or family room. End of cul-de-sac location. Minnetonka Schools with Deephaven Elementary.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Lynwood Terrace have any available units?
4610 Lynwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Lynwood Terrace have?
Some of 4610 Lynwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Lynwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Lynwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Lynwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Lynwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Lynwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Lynwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 4610 Lynwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Lynwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Lynwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 4610 Lynwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Lynwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4610 Lynwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Lynwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Lynwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

