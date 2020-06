Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Four bedrooms, two baths, beautiful cherry/stainless kitchen, three large living spaces! Two fireplaces, large patio, driveway has extra parking spaces to the side. Minnetonka school bus right outside the front door for all ages K-12. Five minute walk to Clear Springs Elementary, Purgatory Park. Close to Target, Cub, and multiple retail/resturants. Rent-to-own possible.