Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
17745 Valley Cove Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

17745 Valley Cove Court

17745 Valley Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

17745 Valley Cove Ct, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet Friendly, Laundry! 2bedroom Townhouse, Minnetonka!

Gorgeous recently renovated 3 level, 2 bedroom town home located in prime Minnetonka. Freshly painted throughout, brand new floors, stainless steel appliances and much more! Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Has attached garage parking. Don't miss this stunner! 

Prime Minnetonka Location:

5 Minutes away from Minnetonka Beach
5 Minutes away from walking trail
Short distance from Minnetonka and Wayzata schools

Available for immediate occupancy Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: Gas/electric/water/sewer/trash/any optional utility
Owner pay: HOA dues-snow/lawn
1 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 non refundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/  

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/9d383d0015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17745 Valley Cove Court have any available units?
17745 Valley Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 17745 Valley Cove Court have?
Some of 17745 Valley Cove Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17745 Valley Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
17745 Valley Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17745 Valley Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17745 Valley Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 17745 Valley Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 17745 Valley Cove Court offers parking.
Does 17745 Valley Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17745 Valley Cove Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17745 Valley Cove Court have a pool?
No, 17745 Valley Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 17745 Valley Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 17745 Valley Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17745 Valley Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17745 Valley Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.

