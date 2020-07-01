17745 Valley Cove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet Friendly, Laundry! 2bedroom Townhouse, Minnetonka!



Gorgeous recently renovated 3 level, 2 bedroom town home located in prime Minnetonka. Freshly painted throughout, brand new floors, stainless steel appliances and much more! Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Has attached garage parking. Don't miss this stunner!



Prime Minnetonka Location:



5 Minutes away from Minnetonka Beach

5 Minutes away from walking trail

Short distance from Minnetonka and Wayzata schools



Available for immediate occupancy Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=4

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Tenant pays: Gas/electric/water/sewer/trash/any optional utility

Owner pay: HOA dues-snow/lawn

1 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 non refundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/9d383d0015