17745 Valley Cove Court

Amenities
Pet Friendly, Laundry! 2bedroom Townhouse, Minnetonka!
Gorgeous recently renovated 3 level, 2 bedroom town home located in prime Minnetonka. Freshly painted throughout, brand new floors, stainless steel appliances and much more! Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Has attached garage parking. Don't miss this stunner!
Prime Minnetonka Location:
5 Minutes away from Minnetonka Beach
5 Minutes away from walking trail
Short distance from Minnetonka and Wayzata schools
Available for immediate occupancy Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: Gas/electric/water/sewer/trash/any optional utility
Owner pay: HOA dues-snow/lawn
1 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 non refundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/9d383d0015