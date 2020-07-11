All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM

16480 Ringer Road

16480 Ringer Road · No Longer Available
Location

16480 Ringer Road, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully refreshed in 2015! Private wooded half acre lot on cul-de-sac. Over 7000 fsf! Massive 25 foot windows, white enameled kitchen plus 4 season porch with views of pond & nature. Vaults. Main floor features sprawling 1000 FSF with Owners Suite-w/marble bath, double walk-in closets and sliding doors to deck overlooking views of inground pool and pond! Lower level Family room complete w/wet bar, extra LG bedrooms, full Jack & Jill, 3/4 bth plus an amazing 1000 sq ft INDOOR rec room & lap pool! All living can be on one level! Wayzata Schools! This is one you'll enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16480 Ringer Road have any available units?
16480 Ringer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 16480 Ringer Road have?
Some of 16480 Ringer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16480 Ringer Road currently offering any rent specials?
16480 Ringer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16480 Ringer Road pet-friendly?
No, 16480 Ringer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 16480 Ringer Road offer parking?
Yes, 16480 Ringer Road offers parking.
Does 16480 Ringer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16480 Ringer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16480 Ringer Road have a pool?
Yes, 16480 Ringer Road has a pool.
Does 16480 Ringer Road have accessible units?
No, 16480 Ringer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16480 Ringer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16480 Ringer Road has units with dishwashers.
