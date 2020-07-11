16480 Ringer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully refreshed in 2015! Private wooded half acre lot on cul-de-sac. Over 7000 fsf! Massive 25 foot windows, white enameled kitchen plus 4 season porch with views of pond & nature. Vaults. Main floor features sprawling 1000 FSF with Owners Suite-w/marble bath, double walk-in closets and sliding doors to deck overlooking views of inground pool and pond! Lower level Family room complete w/wet bar, extra LG bedrooms, full Jack & Jill, 3/4 bth plus an amazing 1000 sq ft INDOOR rec room & lap pool! All living can be on one level! Wayzata Schools! This is one you'll enjoy!