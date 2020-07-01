14875 Timberhill Rd

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath twinhome in neighborhood of single family houses. Custom built home with nice size yard - deck - larger double garage - main level has master bedroom and second bedroom/office. Kitchen has granite countertops, vaulted living room and dining room. Lower lookout level has higher ceilings and plenty of windows for natural light with large family room, larger third bedroom, second bath, laundry area with partial kitchen area and nice closets. The lookout level works great for a roommate.

approximately 1800 sq ft

A short walk to the Marsh Health Club or enjoy the miles of beautiful walking/running/biking and horseback trails right out the door. Enjoy the beautiful wooded areas and wetlands, plenty of parks, low traffic area - yet only 10 minutes from Ridgedale Shopping Center.



This home is located in the desirable suburb of Minnetonka and is an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. Only a few minutes from Hwy 494 + Minnetonka Blvd and only a few miles from beautiful Lake Minnetonka and boating fun!



In a low traffic area close to schools and parks and a short drive to enjoy beautiful Lake Minnetonka. No smoking.