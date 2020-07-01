All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

14875 Timberhill Rd

14875 Timberhill Road
Location

14875 Timberhill Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath twinhome in neighborhood of single family houses. Custom built home with nice size yard - deck - larger double garage - main level has master bedroom and second bedroom/office. Kitchen has granite countertops, vaulted living room and dining room. Lower lookout level has higher ceilings and plenty of windows for natural light with large family room, larger third bedroom, second bath, laundry area with partial kitchen area and nice closets. The lookout level works great for a roommate.
approximately 1800 sq ft
A short walk to the Marsh Health Club or enjoy the miles of beautiful walking/running/biking and horseback trails right out the door. Enjoy the beautiful wooded areas and wetlands, plenty of parks, low traffic area - yet only 10 minutes from Ridgedale Shopping Center.

This home is located in the desirable suburb of Minnetonka and is an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. Only a few minutes from Hwy 494 + Minnetonka Blvd and only a few miles from beautiful Lake Minnetonka and boating fun!

In a low traffic area close to schools and parks and a short drive to enjoy beautiful Lake Minnetonka. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14875 Timberhill Rd have any available units?
14875 Timberhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14875 Timberhill Rd have?
Some of 14875 Timberhill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14875 Timberhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14875 Timberhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14875 Timberhill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14875 Timberhill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 14875 Timberhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14875 Timberhill Rd offers parking.
Does 14875 Timberhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14875 Timberhill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14875 Timberhill Rd have a pool?
No, 14875 Timberhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14875 Timberhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 14875 Timberhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14875 Timberhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14875 Timberhill Rd has units with dishwashers.

