All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 13629 Spring Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
13629 Spring Lake Road
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

13629 Spring Lake Road

13629 Spring Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13629 Spring Lake Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. home in Minnetonka, MN! Open floor plan concept. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Spacious living room with cozy decorative brick fireplace. Wonderful master suite. Beautiful secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13629 Spring Lake Road have any available units?
13629 Spring Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 13629 Spring Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
13629 Spring Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13629 Spring Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13629 Spring Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 13629 Spring Lake Road offer parking?
No, 13629 Spring Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 13629 Spring Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13629 Spring Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13629 Spring Lake Road have a pool?
No, 13629 Spring Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 13629 Spring Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 13629 Spring Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13629 Spring Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13629 Spring Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13629 Spring Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13629 Spring Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities