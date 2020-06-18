All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:55 PM

10710 Crestridge Drive

10710 Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10710 Crestridge Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/13/2019

Just minutes from both downtown MPLS and Ridgedale mall, this superb home lies nestled in a quiet neighborhood near 394 & Highway 73. You'll enjoy the picturesque backyard view while entertaining from the lower level walkout (with wetbar)!. With a roomy 5000 sq. ft of finished living space and oversized bedrooms, you'll experience the outdoor beauty with a Great room w/wall of windows.Kitchen offers walk-in pantry & work station.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
10710 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 10710 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 Crestridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10710 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
No, 10710 Crestridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10710 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 10710 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10710 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10710 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 Crestridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 Crestridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 Crestridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
