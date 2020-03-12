All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:28 PM

10451 Greenbrier Road

10451 Greenbrier Road · No Longer Available
Location

10451 Greenbrier Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com**

Come see this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with awesome amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, and a tennis court! Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room this spring! Huge walk in closet for all of your clothes, wonderful built in storage shelves, and in-unit laundry! This condo also has a 1 stall underground, heated parking spot. Water/Sewer, Trash, & Gas are all included in the rent, as well as Comcast/Wifi!

Utilities Paid by Resident: Electric
Additional fees may apply as required by the Common Interest Community Association: $30 additional application fee, $100 move-in fee, and $50 annual fee.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 4/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10451 Greenbrier Road have any available units?
10451 Greenbrier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 10451 Greenbrier Road have?
Some of 10451 Greenbrier Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10451 Greenbrier Road currently offering any rent specials?
10451 Greenbrier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10451 Greenbrier Road pet-friendly?
No, 10451 Greenbrier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 10451 Greenbrier Road offer parking?
Yes, 10451 Greenbrier Road offers parking.
Does 10451 Greenbrier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10451 Greenbrier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10451 Greenbrier Road have a pool?
Yes, 10451 Greenbrier Road has a pool.
Does 10451 Greenbrier Road have accessible units?
No, 10451 Greenbrier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10451 Greenbrier Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10451 Greenbrier Road does not have units with dishwashers.
