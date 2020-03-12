10451 Greenbrier Road

Amenities

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com**



Come see this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with awesome amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, and a tennis court! Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room this spring! Huge walk in closet for all of your clothes, wonderful built in storage shelves, and in-unit laundry! This condo also has a 1 stall underground, heated parking spot. Water/Sewer, Trash, & Gas are all included in the rent, as well as Comcast/Wifi!



Utilities Paid by Resident: Electric

Additional fees may apply as required by the Common Interest Community Association: $30 additional application fee, $100 move-in fee, and $50 annual fee.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 4/5/20

