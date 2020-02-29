All apartments in Minneapolis
4606 Aldrich Ave North

4606 North Aldrich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4606 North Aldrich Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom house! - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood. Just 10 min from downtown mpls! Also, only 10 min away from great restaurants and bars in north east mpls!

The house features a beautifully updated kitchen (Stainless steel appliances), updated tile bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large rooms, and much more!

Come check this out before its gone! Set up a showing!

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639
Elitepropmgmt.com

(RLNE4310926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Aldrich Ave North have any available units?
4606 Aldrich Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Aldrich Ave North have?
Some of 4606 Aldrich Ave North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Aldrich Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Aldrich Ave North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Aldrich Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Aldrich Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Aldrich Ave North offer parking?
No, 4606 Aldrich Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 4606 Aldrich Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Aldrich Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Aldrich Ave North have a pool?
No, 4606 Aldrich Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Aldrich Ave North have accessible units?
No, 4606 Aldrich Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Aldrich Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Aldrich Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
