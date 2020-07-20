Amenities
3621 Oliver Ave N Available 11/01/19 Large 4-Bedroom Home for August 1st; NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT! - Open floor plan with large kitchen and dinning room area
Renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops
Will include new flooring throughout
Master suite with private bath, plus 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs with one bedroom downstairs
Half-bath located on main floor
Laundry located on lower level
Approx 2,000 finished square feet
Attached 2-car garage with opener
Optional security system pre-installed
Available August 1st
Tenant is responsible for utilities along with yard care and snow removal
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4399440)