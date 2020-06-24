2502 W 58th St

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Come view this charming and affordable 1-bedroom duplex in a convenient South Minneapolis location available now! This property features a kitchen, spacious living room, full bath and bedroom. This home welcomes a park across the street and easy access to Downtown, MSP Airport and plenty more! Off-street parking space available for tenant use. Basement on-site laundry is offered; tenant is responsible for maintenance of washer/dryer if electing to use. All utilities included in rent, while window A/C unit also available for tenant install! Tenant responsible for property yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $1,070. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!