2502 W 58th St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

2502 W 58th St

2502 W 58th St · No Longer Available
Location

2502 W 58th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Come view this charming and affordable 1-bedroom duplex in a convenient South Minneapolis location available now! This property features a kitchen, spacious living room, full bath and bedroom. This home welcomes a park across the street and easy access to Downtown, MSP Airport and plenty more! Off-street parking space available for tenant use. Basement on-site laundry is offered; tenant is responsible for maintenance of washer/dryer if electing to use. All utilities included in rent, while window A/C unit also available for tenant install! Tenant responsible for property yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $1,070. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

