All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1012 20th Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1012 20th Ave. SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 20th Ave. SE

1012 20th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1012 20th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1012 20th Ave. SE Available 09/01/19 Great 5BD/2BA home close to U of M. Remodeled & Avail. 9/1/19 - This is a great 5 bed/2 bath home very close to the University of Minnesota. Among many things you will enjoy:

-Big bedrooms & closets
-Large living & dining room
-Forced Heat & Central Air
-Garage Parking
-Great home in great condition
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE2323355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 20th Ave. SE have any available units?
1012 20th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 20th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1012 20th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 20th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1012 20th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 20th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 20th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1012 20th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1012 20th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1012 20th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 20th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 20th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1012 20th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1012 20th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1012 20th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 20th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 20th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University