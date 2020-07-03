Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1012 20th Ave. SE Available 09/01/19 Great 5BD/2BA home close to U of M. Remodeled & Avail. 9/1/19 - This is a great 5 bed/2 bath home very close to the University of Minnesota. Among many things you will enjoy:



-Big bedrooms & closets

-Large living & dining room

-Forced Heat & Central Air

-Garage Parking

-Great home in great condition

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE2323355)