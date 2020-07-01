All apartments in Maplewood
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
1938 Edgerton St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:38 PM

1938 Edgerton St

1938 Edgerton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Edgerton Street, Maplewood, MN 55117
Parkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine coming home to a cabin retreat! Perfectly located across from Edgerton Elementary School (District 623), shops, eateries, entertainment, parks, close to downtown and easy access to 694. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and 3 bedrooms located on the main level. Tons of natural light, skylights, and a stunning kitchen featuring Cambria countertops, gas stove and dining area that walks out onto a deck/patio and into the huge backyard. The partially finished basement holds a 4th bedroom, bathroom, and laundry. Insulated and attached 2 car garage. Available July 1st. Set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Edgerton St have any available units?
1938 Edgerton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 1938 Edgerton St have?
Some of 1938 Edgerton St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Edgerton St currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Edgerton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Edgerton St pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Edgerton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 1938 Edgerton St offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Edgerton St offers parking.
Does 1938 Edgerton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Edgerton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Edgerton St have a pool?
No, 1938 Edgerton St does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Edgerton St have accessible units?
No, 1938 Edgerton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Edgerton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Edgerton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Edgerton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Edgerton St does not have units with air conditioning.

