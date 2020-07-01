1938 Edgerton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine coming home to a cabin retreat! Perfectly located across from Edgerton Elementary School (District 623), shops, eateries, entertainment, parks, close to downtown and easy access to 694. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and 3 bedrooms located on the main level. Tons of natural light, skylights, and a stunning kitchen featuring Cambria countertops, gas stove and dining area that walks out onto a deck/patio and into the huge backyard. The partially finished basement holds a 4th bedroom, bathroom, and laundry. Insulated and attached 2 car garage. Available July 1st. Set up a showing today!