Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
1849 Flandrau St
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

1849 Flandrau St

1849 Flandrau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1849 Flandrau Street, Maplewood, MN 55109
Gladstone

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in St Paul features 1002 square feet is available 8/30! Home features hardwood floors, air conditioning, garage and in unit laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/07d6a43089 TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Flandrau St have any available units?
1849 Flandrau St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
Is 1849 Flandrau St currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Flandrau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Flandrau St pet-friendly?
No, 1849 Flandrau St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 1849 Flandrau St offer parking?
Yes, 1849 Flandrau St offers parking.
Does 1849 Flandrau St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Flandrau St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Flandrau St have a pool?
No, 1849 Flandrau St does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Flandrau St have accessible units?
No, 1849 Flandrau St does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Flandrau St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Flandrau St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Flandrau St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1849 Flandrau St has units with air conditioning.

