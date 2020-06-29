1849 Flandrau St

Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in St Paul features 1002 square feet is available 8/30! Home features hardwood floors, air conditioning, garage and in unit laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/07d6a43089 TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action