1667 Village Trl E Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available April 1st, $1,795, max 5 occupants, no pets, no smoking on the property.

MUST WATCH WALK THROUGH VIDEO PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS, www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in popular Maplewood location. Close to Maplewood Mall and Costco with walking and biking trails.



Main floor has large living room with a walk out to the balcony. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, tons of storage cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, large dining room, laminate wood floors and large windows.



Second floor has large master bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath with shower and double vanity. Second and third bedrooms, full bathroom, linen closet and laundry closet with washer/dryer.



Lower level has large fourth bedroom, storage area and walk out to attached two car garage with extra storage area.



Located in popular Maplewood location, 2 min from Costco and Maplewood Mall. Walking and biking trails. Maplewood school district 622.



Requirements; Combined income 3 x monthly rent or $5,600. Max 5 occupants, no smoking, no pets, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history.



Showings by appointment only. Must pre-qualify for showings. Contact Jeanne Malmer at 612-418-9448 for showings. Go to www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com for walk through video.