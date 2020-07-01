All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
1667 Village Trl E Unit 4
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM

1667 Village Trl E Unit 4

1667 Village Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1667 Village Trl, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available April 1st, $1,795, max 5 occupants, no pets, no smoking on the property.
MUST WATCH WALK THROUGH VIDEO PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS, www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in popular Maplewood location. Close to Maplewood Mall and Costco with walking and biking trails.

Main floor has large living room with a walk out to the balcony. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, tons of storage cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, large dining room, laminate wood floors and large windows.

Second floor has large master bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath with shower and double vanity. Second and third bedrooms, full bathroom, linen closet and laundry closet with washer/dryer.

Lower level has large fourth bedroom, storage area and walk out to attached two car garage with extra storage area.

Located in popular Maplewood location, 2 min from Costco and Maplewood Mall. Walking and biking trails. Maplewood school district 622.

Requirements; Combined income 3 x monthly rent or $5,600. Max 5 occupants, no smoking, no pets, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history.

Showings by appointment only. Must pre-qualify for showings. Contact Jeanne Malmer at 612-418-9448 for showings. Go to www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com for walk through video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have any available units?
1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have?
Some of 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1667 Village Trl E Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55109
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities