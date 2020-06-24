All apartments in Maple Grove
9679 Alvarado Lane N.

9679 Alvarado Lane North
Location

9679 Alvarado Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained end unit is very spacious and has tons to offer! The living room has a gas fireplace, high ceilings and built-ins. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island with seating area as well as a breakfast bar and lots of cabinet and counter space. The open dining room offers a sliding glass door out to a patio area. Wood floors throughout the main level. Upstairs is a large loft, along with a master bedroom with two closets, and a walk-through bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the bedroom level. New carpet! 2-car attached garage. School District 279 (Osseo).
Great end unit with lots of space and upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have any available units?
9679 Alvarado Lane N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have?
Some of 9679 Alvarado Lane N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9679 Alvarado Lane N. currently offering any rent specials?
9679 Alvarado Lane N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9679 Alvarado Lane N. pet-friendly?
No, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. offer parking?
Yes, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. offers parking.
Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have a pool?
No, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. does not have a pool.
Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have accessible units?
No, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. does not have accessible units.
Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9679 Alvarado Lane N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9679 Alvarado Lane N. does not have units with air conditioning.

