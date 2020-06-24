9679 Alvarado Lane N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained end unit is very spacious and has tons to offer! The living room has a gas fireplace, high ceilings and built-ins. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island with seating area as well as a breakfast bar and lots of cabinet and counter space. The open dining room offers a sliding glass door out to a patio area. Wood floors throughout the main level. Upstairs is a large loft, along with a master bedroom with two closets, and a walk-through bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the bedroom level. New carpet! 2-car attached garage. School District 279 (Osseo).

Great end unit with lots of space and upgrades!