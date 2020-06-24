All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 8529 Upland Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
8529 Upland Lane North
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:24 AM

8529 Upland Lane North

8529 Upland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8529 Upland Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Have a morning coffee/tea on your huge main level deck, looking into your private backyard & seeing just the trees, pond, & wildlife. Open concept main level with a stunning kitchen, recently renovated with high end appliances, custom cabinets, & a breakfast bar. Master ensuite with the fabulous walk-in closet you've dreamed about. The spacious LL walks out to a patio, has surround sound, & even has a large bar - perfect for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Upland Lane North have any available units?
8529 Upland Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8529 Upland Lane North have?
Some of 8529 Upland Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8529 Upland Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Upland Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Upland Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Upland Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Upland Lane North offer parking?
No, 8529 Upland Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 8529 Upland Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Upland Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Upland Lane North have a pool?
No, 8529 Upland Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Upland Lane North have accessible units?
No, 8529 Upland Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Upland Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Upland Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8529 Upland Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8529 Upland Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities