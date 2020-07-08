All apartments in Maple Grove
Maple Grove, MN
8265 Niagara Lane N
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

8265 Niagara Lane N

8265 Niagara Lane North · No Longer Available
Maple Grove
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

8265 Niagara Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Maple Grove Single Family Home, Fenced Yard, Newly Stained Deck, Avail Now - This home is available for an end of April-June 1st move in. The video walk through was just taken of the home and the deck will be stained in the new few days.

The main level of the home has a large kitchen with dining and walk out to the deck. The main level also features living room and formal dining area.

Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, full bath, and a full master with closet and 3/4 bath.

Down stairs off the main level you will find a very large office/living room with walk out to the back yard, 4th bedroom, 3/4th, laundry, entry to the garage, and a very large family room with another office space.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5732797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8265 Niagara Lane N have any available units?
8265 Niagara Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8265 Niagara Lane N have?
Some of 8265 Niagara Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8265 Niagara Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
8265 Niagara Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8265 Niagara Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8265 Niagara Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 8265 Niagara Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 8265 Niagara Lane N offers parking.
Does 8265 Niagara Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8265 Niagara Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8265 Niagara Lane N have a pool?
No, 8265 Niagara Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 8265 Niagara Lane N have accessible units?
No, 8265 Niagara Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 8265 Niagara Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8265 Niagara Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8265 Niagara Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8265 Niagara Lane N has units with air conditioning.

