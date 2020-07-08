8265 Niagara Lane N

Amenities

Maple Grove Single Family Home, Fenced Yard, Newly Stained Deck, Avail Now - This home is available for an end of April-June 1st move in. The video walk through was just taken of the home and the deck will be stained in the new few days.



The main level of the home has a large kitchen with dining and walk out to the deck. The main level also features living room and formal dining area.



Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, full bath, and a full master with closet and 3/4 bath.



Down stairs off the main level you will find a very large office/living room with walk out to the back yard, 4th bedroom, 3/4th, laundry, entry to the garage, and a very large family room with another office space.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



