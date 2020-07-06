8098 Evergreen Ln N

Amenities

Wow! This gorgeous, 2 year old 3 bedroom townhome sits in the heart of Maple Grove by Central Park! Available August 1st, many great features of this property include:



~ Spacious, open, bright & sunny main floor with 9' ceilings & awesome wood floors

~ Beautiful kitchen w/ granite, soft close cabinets, custom lighting and stainless steel appliances

~ Kitchen overlooks the living room, complete with gas fireplace, dining area and a great balcony



~ 3 bedrooms on upper level

~ Upper level laundry room

~ Huge master suite w/full bath, including double sink vanity, separate shower & walk in closet

~ Spectacular view of the lake.



~ Additional living room on lower level

~ Tons of storage space

~ Over-sized 2 car garage



Perfect location close to great restaurants, Arbor Lakes Shopping and easy access to highways.



Minimum rental requirements:

~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.

~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.

~ Not section 8 approved.

~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.

~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.



Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.



This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.