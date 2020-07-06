8098 Evergreen Ln N

Amenities
Wow! This gorgeous, 2 year old 3 bedroom townhome sits in the heart of Maple Grove by Central Park! Available August 1st, many great features of this property include:
~ Spacious, open, bright & sunny main floor with 9' ceilings & awesome wood floors
~ Beautiful kitchen w/ granite, soft close cabinets, custom lighting and stainless steel appliances
~ Kitchen overlooks the living room, complete with gas fireplace, dining area and a great balcony
~ 3 bedrooms on upper level
~ Upper level laundry room
~ Huge master suite w/full bath, including double sink vanity, separate shower & walk in closet
~ Spectacular view of the lake.
~ Additional living room on lower level
~ Tons of storage space
~ Over-sized 2 car garage
Perfect location close to great restaurants, Arbor Lakes Shopping and easy access to highways.
Minimum rental requirements:
~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.
~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.
~ Not section 8 approved.
~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.
~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.
This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.