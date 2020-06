Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous Setting! This wonderful rambler is 2,300 square feet and has 4 bedrooms all on one level! Master suite has its own 3/4 bath. Spacious kitchen walks out to huge backyard. Newly finished lower level family room, new paint and carpet throughout. Beautiful and private backyard of .4 acres with views of pond, woods and Fish Lake Park Preserve. 3 car attached garage. Call Garnet Real Estate Services at (651) 491-8005 for a showing.