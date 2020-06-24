18069 96th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 3BR/1.5Bath Townhouse avail. now!

Freshly painted in neutral colors.

In great area school district, quiet dead end street in well kept neighborhood just minutes from I-94 .Minutes from Wallmart Super Center and Sam's Club. 9' Ceilings on main level, Large Living Room and 1/2 Bath. 3 Bedrooms on upper level, Full Bath and laundry, 2 car garage, master suite has large Walk-in closet. Water Softener owned. All apliances are insured .



Water/Sewer , Garbage and Outside Maint. are included in rent.



Pets are negotiable.

Security Deposit- one month rent.



Lease 12 month, 24 nonth, possible other terms.



(RLNE1484093)