18069 96th Ave N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

18069 96th Ave N

18069 96th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

18069 96th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3BR/1.5Bath Townhouse avail. now!
Freshly painted in neutral colors.
In great area school district, quiet dead end street in well kept neighborhood just minutes from I-94 .Minutes from Wallmart Super Center and Sam's Club. 9' Ceilings on main level, Large Living Room and 1/2 Bath. 3 Bedrooms on upper level, Full Bath and laundry, 2 car garage, master suite has large Walk-in closet. Water Softener owned. All apliances are insured .

Water/Sewer , Garbage and Outside Maint. are included in rent.

Pets are negotiable.
Security Deposit- one month rent.

Lease 12 month, 24 nonth, possible other terms.

(RLNE1484093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18069 96th Ave N have any available units?
18069 96th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 18069 96th Ave N have?
Some of 18069 96th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18069 96th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
18069 96th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18069 96th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18069 96th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 18069 96th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 18069 96th Ave N offers parking.
Does 18069 96th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18069 96th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18069 96th Ave N have a pool?
No, 18069 96th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 18069 96th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 18069 96th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 18069 96th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18069 96th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18069 96th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18069 96th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

