All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 17602 68th Plaza N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
17602 68th Plaza N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

17602 68th Plaza N

17602 68th Pl N · (763) 280-2094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17602 68th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Brought to you by Garland Hughes at Renters Warehouse, here's another BEAUTY ready to be occupied by YOU! This Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home located in Maple Grove has all the ammenities you could want! Just minutes from major shopping areas, access to the highway, plus nearby parks & recreation, this home features a beautiful kitchen area, updated appliances, 1/2 bath, spacious dining/living room areas. 2nd Floor features a loft perfect for home office or sunroom, SPACIOUS Master bed/bath, Laundry Room, 2nd nice sized bedroom and bathroom. This Home is a MUST SEE!! Pets are a Case by case basis,contact me with any questions regarding this. Rent-$1,995 Sec.Deposit- $1,995 ONE-TIME Lease fees of $150 Contact me at 763-280-2094 regarding this listing. Available 8/1/20 Move Fast as this Home WILL! Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 68th Plaza N have any available units?
17602 68th Plaza N has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17602 68th Plaza N have?
Some of 17602 68th Plaza N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 68th Plaza N currently offering any rent specials?
17602 68th Plaza N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 68th Plaza N pet-friendly?
Yes, 17602 68th Plaza N is pet friendly.
Does 17602 68th Plaza N offer parking?
No, 17602 68th Plaza N does not offer parking.
Does 17602 68th Plaza N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 68th Plaza N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 68th Plaza N have a pool?
Yes, 17602 68th Plaza N has a pool.
Does 17602 68th Plaza N have accessible units?
No, 17602 68th Plaza N does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 68th Plaza N have units with dishwashers?
No, 17602 68th Plaza N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17602 68th Plaza N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17602 68th Plaza N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17602 68th Plaza N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity