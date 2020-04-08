17602 68th Plaza N

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

Brought to you by Garland Hughes at Renters Warehouse, here's another BEAUTY ready to be occupied by YOU! This Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home located in Maple Grove has all the ammenities you could want! Just minutes from major shopping areas, access to the highway, plus nearby parks & recreation, this home features a beautiful kitchen area, updated appliances, 1/2 bath, spacious dining/living room areas. 2nd Floor features a loft perfect for home office or sunroom, SPACIOUS Master bed/bath, Laundry Room, 2nd nice sized bedroom and bathroom. This Home is a MUST SEE!! Pets are a Case by case basis,contact me with any questions regarding this. Rent-$1,995 Sec.Deposit- $1,995 ONE-TIME Lease fees of $150 Contact me at 763-280-2094 regarding this listing. Available 8/1/20 Move Fast as this Home WILL! Thanks!