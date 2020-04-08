All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:08 PM

17470 91st Place North

17470 91st Place North · No Longer Available
Location

17470 91st Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and availability. Open and spacious 5 BR! Gorgeous main level wood flooring, massive vaulted living/great room. Huge deck, cozy master suite, updated appliances, 5th finished BR in lower level, lower family room ready to finish! This one you will enjoy!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17470 91st Place North have any available units?
17470 91st Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17470 91st Place North have?
Some of 17470 91st Place North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17470 91st Place North currently offering any rent specials?
17470 91st Place North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17470 91st Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 17470 91st Place North is pet friendly.
Does 17470 91st Place North offer parking?
No, 17470 91st Place North does not offer parking.
Does 17470 91st Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17470 91st Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17470 91st Place North have a pool?
No, 17470 91st Place North does not have a pool.
Does 17470 91st Place North have accessible units?
No, 17470 91st Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 17470 91st Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 17470 91st Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17470 91st Place North have units with air conditioning?
No, 17470 91st Place North does not have units with air conditioning.
