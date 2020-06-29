Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets guest parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

17058 78th Place N Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME AVAILABLE 07/31! - Another beautiful executive rental from Sammi and the Dreamteam! at National Realty Guild!



Check out this spacious townhome in Maple Grove! Main floor living space boasts an abundance of space and natural lighting. Open floor plan. There is an office/den with beautiful french doors adjacent to the living room area. Half-bath on main floor. Gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout the main-level. Maple cabinets in the kitchen. Patio area off of kitchen for outdoor dining and relaxing.



The upper level boasts a laundry room and 3 bedrooms on the same level The master bedroom is very spacious and has numerous windows, allowing for natural lighting throughout. There is a walk-in closet and full bathroom with giant tub in the master bedroom as well!



The driveway has been recently seal-coated. Guest parking directly by the unit.



Nearby is multiple parks, including Weaver Lake Park & Weaver Lake, Grove West Park, and Nottingham Park and Elm Creek Park Reserve. Close-by is downtown Maple Grove that is home to numerous restaurants, shopping areas, and other businesses. You're also close to Hwy. 52, I-94, I-494, Hwy. 169, and Hwy 55.



Tenant pays sewer, trash, water, electricity & gas.



Renter's insurance required.



OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES:



-Preferred credit score of 600+

-No recent evictions (< 3 years old)

-No recent gross misdemeanors (< 3 years old)

-No violent crimes

-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.



This unit is not currently approved for section 8.



Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.



(RLNE5899563)