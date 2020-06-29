All apartments in Maple Grove
17058 78th Place N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

17058 78th Place N

17058 78th Avenue North · (612) 324-7368
Location

17058 78th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17058 78th Place N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1882 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
17058 78th Place N Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME AVAILABLE 07/31! - Another beautiful executive rental from Sammi and the Dreamteam! at National Realty Guild!

Check out this spacious townhome in Maple Grove! Main floor living space boasts an abundance of space and natural lighting. Open floor plan. There is an office/den with beautiful french doors adjacent to the living room area. Half-bath on main floor. Gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout the main-level. Maple cabinets in the kitchen. Patio area off of kitchen for outdoor dining and relaxing.

The upper level boasts a laundry room and 3 bedrooms on the same level The master bedroom is very spacious and has numerous windows, allowing for natural lighting throughout. There is a walk-in closet and full bathroom with giant tub in the master bedroom as well!

The driveway has been recently seal-coated. Guest parking directly by the unit.

Nearby is multiple parks, including Weaver Lake Park & Weaver Lake, Grove West Park, and Nottingham Park and Elm Creek Park Reserve. Close-by is downtown Maple Grove that is home to numerous restaurants, shopping areas, and other businesses. You're also close to Hwy. 52, I-94, I-494, Hwy. 169, and Hwy 55.

Tenant pays sewer, trash, water, electricity & gas.

Renter's insurance required.

OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

-Preferred credit score of 600+
-No recent evictions (< 3 years old)
-No recent gross misdemeanors (< 3 years old)
-No violent crimes
-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.

This unit is not currently approved for section 8.

Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.

(RLNE5899563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17058 78th Place N have any available units?
17058 78th Place N has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17058 78th Place N have?
Some of 17058 78th Place N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17058 78th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
17058 78th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17058 78th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 17058 78th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 17058 78th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 17058 78th Place N offers parking.
Does 17058 78th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17058 78th Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17058 78th Place N have a pool?
No, 17058 78th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 17058 78th Place N have accessible units?
No, 17058 78th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 17058 78th Place N have units with dishwashers?
No, 17058 78th Place N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17058 78th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17058 78th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.
