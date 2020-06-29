15350 96th Place North 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unit 2 Available 11/01/19 Upstairs Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 46460



800 square foot top floor mother-in-law apartment with a private entrance, 2 driveway parking spots, a large tub with a separate shower and quiet neighborhood. 3 Rivers Park trail goes right behind the house. Easy access to both 94 and 610. There is a grassy area designated for tenant use. Apartment and premises are non-smoking.



Utilities are included except internet/cable, and garbage. The unit has it's own furnace and air conditioning. There's no washer/dryer available. Pets are permitted with a $40/Mo additional pet fee per pet.

