15350 96th Place North 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 11/01/19 Upstairs Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 46460
800 square foot top floor mother-in-law apartment with a private entrance, 2 driveway parking spots, a large tub with a separate shower and quiet neighborhood. 3 Rivers Park trail goes right behind the house. Easy access to both 94 and 610. There is a grassy area designated for tenant use. Apartment and premises are non-smoking.
Utilities are included except internet/cable, and garbage. The unit has it's own furnace and air conditioning. There's no washer/dryer available. Pets are permitted with a $40/Mo additional pet fee per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/46460p
