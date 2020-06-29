All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

15350 96th Place North 2

15350 96th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

15350 96th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 11/01/19 Upstairs Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 46460

800 square foot top floor mother-in-law apartment with a private entrance, 2 driveway parking spots, a large tub with a separate shower and quiet neighborhood. 3 Rivers Park trail goes right behind the house. Easy access to both 94 and 610. There is a grassy area designated for tenant use. Apartment and premises are non-smoking.

Utilities are included except internet/cable, and garbage. The unit has it's own furnace and air conditioning. There's no washer/dryer available. Pets are permitted with a $40/Mo additional pet fee per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/46460p
Property Id 46460

(RLNE5184440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15350 96th Place North 2 have any available units?
15350 96th Place North 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 15350 96th Place North 2 have?
Some of 15350 96th Place North 2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15350 96th Place North 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15350 96th Place North 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15350 96th Place North 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15350 96th Place North 2 is pet friendly.
Does 15350 96th Place North 2 offer parking?
Yes, 15350 96th Place North 2 offers parking.
Does 15350 96th Place North 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15350 96th Place North 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15350 96th Place North 2 have a pool?
No, 15350 96th Place North 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15350 96th Place North 2 have accessible units?
No, 15350 96th Place North 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15350 96th Place North 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15350 96th Place North 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15350 96th Place North 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15350 96th Place North 2 has units with air conditioning.
