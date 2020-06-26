12678 74th Ave N

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 3BD Maple Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 123142
Requirements :
3 X the rent in gross income
550+ credit
No felonies
No evictions / UDs / judgments
Pets allowed
Bancruptcy / foreclosure / short sale OK
This spacious, three level Maple Grove end unit townhome offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Finished lower level can be used as a 4th bedroom area. Upper level has three bedrooms with walk in California closet in master. Great location, minutes from the growing Maple Grove area, shopping, restaurants and groceries, all your needs within minutes. Pets allowed with restrictions. Laundry in unit. Ask about our rent to own options.
Text or call Erik with National Realty Guild for a showing today : (763) 445-9131
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123142
Property Id 123142
(RLNE4895633)