12678 74th Ave N

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Available 08/01/19 3BD Maple Grove Home for Rent



Requirements :



3 X the rent in gross income

550+ credit

No felonies

No evictions / UDs / judgments

Pets allowed

Bancruptcy / foreclosure / short sale OK



This spacious, three level Maple Grove end unit townhome offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Finished lower level can be used as a 4th bedroom area. Upper level has three bedrooms with walk in California closet in master. Great location, minutes from the growing Maple Grove area, shopping, restaurants and groceries, all your needs within minutes. Pets allowed with restrictions. Laundry in unit. Ask about our rent to own options.



Text or call Erik with National Realty Guild for a showing today : (763) 445-9131

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123142

(RLNE4895633)