All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 12678 74th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
12678 74th Ave N
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

12678 74th Ave N

12678 74th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12678 74th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 3BD Maple Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 123142

Requirements :

3 X the rent in gross income
550+ credit
No felonies
No evictions / UDs / judgments
Pets allowed
Bancruptcy / foreclosure / short sale OK

This spacious, three level Maple Grove end unit townhome offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Finished lower level can be used as a 4th bedroom area. Upper level has three bedrooms with walk in California closet in master. Great location, minutes from the growing Maple Grove area, shopping, restaurants and groceries, all your needs within minutes. Pets allowed with restrictions. Laundry in unit. Ask about our rent to own options.

Text or call Erik with National Realty Guild for a showing today : (763) 445-9131
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123142
Property Id 123142

(RLNE4895633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12678 74th Ave N have any available units?
12678 74th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12678 74th Ave N have?
Some of 12678 74th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12678 74th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12678 74th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12678 74th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12678 74th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 12678 74th Ave N offer parking?
No, 12678 74th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 12678 74th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12678 74th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12678 74th Ave N have a pool?
No, 12678 74th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12678 74th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12678 74th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12678 74th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12678 74th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12678 74th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12678 74th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities