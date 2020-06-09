All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

12382 Lakeview Dr N

12382 Lakeview Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12382 Lakeview Drive North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15, 2019
$2,200 20-month lease
$2,300 12-month lease

The garage floor is so nice I'd feel guilty parking my car in here - said a neighbor recently.
Who says a garage floor and walls cant be painted? And this 2-car garage is heated as well, so winter wont feel so bad as you head out the door in January.

Dont miss out on an opportunity to live in this very well-maintained end unit townhouse facing North Arbor Lake, located just a block or two from the Shoppes on Main Street, to the MG aquatic center, to MGs Central Park. Doctor, dentist, Dunns Coffee, multiple banks, and over a dozen restaurants are all within walking distance. Choose from Whole Foods, Cub, Trader Joes, Byerlys, and Costco, all within 1-mile radius.

Want single level living? Garage, laundry, private courtyard, chefs kitchen with black granite, dining room, living room, 2 bathrooms, and 1 of 3 bedrooms are all on the main level. The second level sports two additional bedrooms, a bathroom with claw foot tub perched upon gleaming marble and stand-alone shower. Adjoining the 2 upstairs bedrooms is a large TV / entertainment room with a limestone floor.
Most townhomes have limited storage space, but in addition to a large garage there is a full-sized unfinished basement. This end-unit townhouse has a large yard with over 17 trees, all maintained for you by the associations lawn service. Whats not to like?

$2,200 20-month lease
$2,300 12-month lease
3 bedroom / 3 bath / large 2nd level TV room
Application fee: $45/adult or $60/outstate adult

What I love about this home...
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION…
If you love Maple Grove, youll appreciate being able to walk to everything, yet being far enough away to enjoy your quiet time. The annual Maple Grove days fireworks display is set off across the street above Arbor Lake, so invite your friends and family over for a BBQ in mid-July and view them from your lawn.
Trivia fact: North Arbor Lake isnt a big lake, but the state record Green Sunfish was caught there in 2005. Within days of the news the lake was surrounded by anglers, and within two weeks the DNR had posted no fishing signs to protect the tiny ecosystem. That explains why loons are frequently seen patrolling its waters - their license to fish was grandfathered in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have any available units?
12382 Lakeview Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have?
Some of 12382 Lakeview Dr N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12382 Lakeview Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
12382 Lakeview Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12382 Lakeview Dr N pet-friendly?
No, 12382 Lakeview Dr N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 12382 Lakeview Dr N offers parking.
Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12382 Lakeview Dr N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have a pool?
No, 12382 Lakeview Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have accessible units?
No, 12382 Lakeview Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12382 Lakeview Dr N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12382 Lakeview Dr N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12382 Lakeview Dr N has units with air conditioning.
