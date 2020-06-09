12382 Lakeview Dr N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15, 2019

$2,200 20-month lease

$2,300 12-month lease



The garage floor is so nice I'd feel guilty parking my car in here - said a neighbor recently.

Who says a garage floor and walls cant be painted? And this 2-car garage is heated as well, so winter wont feel so bad as you head out the door in January.



Dont miss out on an opportunity to live in this very well-maintained end unit townhouse facing North Arbor Lake, located just a block or two from the Shoppes on Main Street, to the MG aquatic center, to MGs Central Park. Doctor, dentist, Dunns Coffee, multiple banks, and over a dozen restaurants are all within walking distance. Choose from Whole Foods, Cub, Trader Joes, Byerlys, and Costco, all within 1-mile radius.



Want single level living? Garage, laundry, private courtyard, chefs kitchen with black granite, dining room, living room, 2 bathrooms, and 1 of 3 bedrooms are all on the main level. The second level sports two additional bedrooms, a bathroom with claw foot tub perched upon gleaming marble and stand-alone shower. Adjoining the 2 upstairs bedrooms is a large TV / entertainment room with a limestone floor.

Most townhomes have limited storage space, but in addition to a large garage there is a full-sized unfinished basement. This end-unit townhouse has a large yard with over 17 trees, all maintained for you by the associations lawn service. Whats not to like?



$2,200 20-month lease

$2,300 12-month lease

3 bedroom / 3 bath / large 2nd level TV room

Application fee: $45/adult or $60/outstate adult



What I love about this home...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION…

If you love Maple Grove, youll appreciate being able to walk to everything, yet being far enough away to enjoy your quiet time. The annual Maple Grove days fireworks display is set off across the street above Arbor Lake, so invite your friends and family over for a BBQ in mid-July and view them from your lawn.

Trivia fact: North Arbor Lake isnt a big lake, but the state record Green Sunfish was caught there in 2005. Within days of the news the lake was surrounded by anglers, and within two weeks the DNR had posted no fishing signs to protect the tiny ecosystem. That explains why loons are frequently seen patrolling its waters - their license to fish was grandfathered in!