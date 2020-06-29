All apartments in Maple Grove
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
11975 92nd Ave N.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

11975 92nd Ave N.

11975 92nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11975 92nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d1b51f006 ----
Check out this wonderful Single Family Home with a Porch and huge yard to enjoy. Walk into a spilt-level home with a living room Full bathroom, Two bedrooms and one with a master walk-in closet. The main level has an open kitchen with dining area and walks out to your personal patio! All ready for summer grilling, Lower level has another living area and two bedrooms with a 3/4 bath. This Unique home has a 4th level with laundry and storage! Tenant pays all utilities -Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer?garbage and handles the Lawn and snow care. Two car attached garage included. By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11975 92nd Ave N. have any available units?
11975 92nd Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 11975 92nd Ave N. have?
Some of 11975 92nd Ave N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11975 92nd Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
11975 92nd Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11975 92nd Ave N. pet-friendly?
No, 11975 92nd Ave N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 11975 92nd Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 11975 92nd Ave N. offers parking.
Does 11975 92nd Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11975 92nd Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11975 92nd Ave N. have a pool?
No, 11975 92nd Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 11975 92nd Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 11975 92nd Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 11975 92nd Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11975 92nd Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11975 92nd Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11975 92nd Ave N. has units with air conditioning.

