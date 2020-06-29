11975 92nd Ave N.

Amenities

Check out this wonderful Single Family Home with a Porch and huge yard to enjoy. Walk into a spilt-level home with a living room Full bathroom, Two bedrooms and one with a master walk-in closet. The main level has an open kitchen with dining area and walks out to your personal patio! All ready for summer grilling, Lower level has another living area and two bedrooms with a 3/4 bath. This Unique home has a 4th level with laundry and storage! Tenant pays all utilities -Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer?garbage and handles the Lawn and snow care. Two car attached garage included. By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.



Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com