Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Available 2/26/2020. Brand NEW, end unit, 2 story town home with white cabinetry in kitchen, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 bathroom and 2 car garage. Former model TH with custom paint and accents throughout. End unit with lots of windows and plenty of light. Near wooded walking trails with wetlands, ponds and mature trees around every corner.