10434 105th ave n

Amenities
Rare maple grove schools 3 bed property! New carpet/paint through-out! - Another awesome Dreamteam rental in Maple Grove Schools! Freshly painted, open floor plan, in the heart of Maple Grove! 3 beds up, and 1 bath up and 1 bath down...2 car garage in a Cul de sac, great back yard for entertaining!
LOCATED ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC,
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms
2200 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.
Main level has 3 bedrooms
- Master Bedroom , 2nd Bedrooms
- Kitchen, Living room and a full Bathroom
- Deck over looking Park
Full basement with walk out to brick patio,
- Family Room w/ fireplace
- Den, Full Bathroom, Laundry and storage room
- Storage shed
- 2 car attached garage.
- Fenced backyard
West side of Boundary Creek Park
- Park trails, tennis court, play fields,
Call/Text Neal w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild 612-418-5892
Preferred no pets, but can be situational.
600+ credit, no evictions, collections, judgements.
Currently not approved for group homes or section 8.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5622890)