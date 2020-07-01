10434 105th ave n

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage tennis court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage tennis court

Rare maple grove schools 3 bed property! New carpet/paint through-out! - Another awesome Dreamteam rental in Maple Grove Schools! Freshly painted, open floor plan, in the heart of Maple Grove! 3 beds up, and 1 bath up and 1 bath down...2 car garage in a Cul de sac, great back yard for entertaining!

LOCATED ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC,

3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms



2200 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.



Main level has 3 bedrooms

- Master Bedroom , 2nd Bedrooms

- Kitchen, Living room and a full Bathroom

- Deck over looking Park



Full basement with walk out to brick patio,

- Family Room w/ fireplace

- Den, Full Bathroom, Laundry and storage room



- Storage shed

- 2 car attached garage.

- Fenced backyard



West side of Boundary Creek Park

- Park trails, tennis court, play fields,



Don't miss this opportunity! Call/Text Neal w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild 612-418-5892



Preferred no pets, but can be situational.

600+ credit, no evictions, collections, judgements.

Currently not approved for group homes or section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5622890)