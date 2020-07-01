All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

10434 105th ave n

10434 105th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10434 105th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
tennis court
Rare maple grove schools 3 bed property! New carpet/paint through-out! - Another awesome Dreamteam rental in Maple Grove Schools! Freshly painted, open floor plan, in the heart of Maple Grove! 3 beds up, and 1 bath up and 1 bath down...2 car garage in a Cul de sac, great back yard for entertaining!
LOCATED ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC,
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms

2200 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.

Main level has 3 bedrooms
- Master Bedroom , 2nd Bedrooms
- Kitchen, Living room and a full Bathroom
- Deck over looking Park

Full basement with walk out to brick patio,
- Family Room w/ fireplace
- Den, Full Bathroom, Laundry and storage room

- Storage shed
- 2 car attached garage.
- Fenced backyard

West side of Boundary Creek Park
- Park trails, tennis court, play fields,

Don't miss this opportunity! Call/Text Neal w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild 612-418-5892

Preferred no pets, but can be situational.
600+ credit, no evictions, collections, judgements.
Currently not approved for group homes or section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5622890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 105th ave n have any available units?
10434 105th ave n doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 10434 105th ave n have?
Some of 10434 105th ave n's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 105th ave n currently offering any rent specials?
10434 105th ave n is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 105th ave n pet-friendly?
Yes, 10434 105th ave n is pet friendly.
Does 10434 105th ave n offer parking?
Yes, 10434 105th ave n offers parking.
Does 10434 105th ave n have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10434 105th ave n does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 105th ave n have a pool?
No, 10434 105th ave n does not have a pool.
Does 10434 105th ave n have accessible units?
No, 10434 105th ave n does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 105th ave n have units with dishwashers?
No, 10434 105th ave n does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10434 105th ave n have units with air conditioning?
No, 10434 105th ave n does not have units with air conditioning.

