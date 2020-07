Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House interior was updated in 2017, new concrete driveway with 3rd parking stall in 2018, new Roof, Siding, Windows and gutters in 2019. Property is located in highly desired Lakeville area with nearby schools being Cherryview Elementary, Century Middle School and Lakeville North High School. Tenant is Responsible for all utilities lawn maintenance and snow removal, Longer lease terms are available. No Smoking



(RLNE5715298)