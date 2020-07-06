6816 161st Street

Amenities
This home is located in a great Rosemount neighborhood, just on the border of Apple Valley and Lakeville. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are hardwood floors in the bedrooms as well as good sized closets! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cupboard space. You will find 2 living rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. The downstairs living area has a wonderful fireplace. The home is on a 1/3 acre lot so plenty of room for summer activities! You have an attached 2 car garage. School District #196.
Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1795 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow care. Pets are accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious SFH in prime location!