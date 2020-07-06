All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

6816 161st Street

6816 161st Street West · No Longer Available
Location

6816 161st Street West, Lakeville, MN 55068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This home is located in a great Rosemount neighborhood, just on the border of Apple Valley and Lakeville. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are hardwood floors in the bedrooms as well as good sized closets! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cupboard space. You will find 2 living rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. The downstairs living area has a wonderful fireplace. The home is on a 1/3 acre lot so plenty of room for summer activities! You have an attached 2 car garage. School District #196.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1795 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow care. Pets are accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious SFH in prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 161st Street have any available units?
6816 161st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 6816 161st Street have?
Some of 6816 161st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 161st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6816 161st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 161st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6816 161st Street is pet friendly.
Does 6816 161st Street offer parking?
Yes, 6816 161st Street offers parking.
Does 6816 161st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6816 161st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 161st Street have a pool?
No, 6816 161st Street does not have a pool.
Does 6816 161st Street have accessible units?
No, 6816 161st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 161st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 161st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6816 161st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6816 161st Street has units with air conditioning.

