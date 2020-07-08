6681 162nd Court

Amenities

Come view this spacious 1-bedroom, 1 full bathroom condo unit in Rosemount available today! Amenities include a 1-car garage stall, A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace, microwave, dishwasher and balcony! Sorry, no pets and no smoking in unit. No grills on balcony. Security Deposit: $1,045. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash removal, yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!