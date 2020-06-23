All apartments in Lakeville
20053 Heritage Drive

20053 Heritage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20053 Heritage Drive, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another new listing brought to you by Charity Ashpole and Renters Warehouse. Available 6/1!! This beautiful, 1 owner, exceptionally maintained Townhome is located near major highways, shops, eateries, parks, public transportation, and schools! Spacious bedrooms, high ceilings, dining area, deck & family room in basement. This home is located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood close to everything you need. Tenants take care of all utilities. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included. **NO CATS**SMALL DOG ALLOWED 25lbs OR LESS** Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $1700) (Security Deposit- $1700) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20053 Heritage Drive have any available units?
20053 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 20053 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20053 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20053 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20053 Heritage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20053 Heritage Drive offer parking?
No, 20053 Heritage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20053 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20053 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20053 Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 20053 Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20053 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 20053 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20053 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20053 Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20053 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20053 Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
