20053 Heritage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed some paid utils

Another new listing brought to you by Charity Ashpole and Renters Warehouse. Available 6/1!! This beautiful, 1 owner, exceptionally maintained Townhome is located near major highways, shops, eateries, parks, public transportation, and schools! Spacious bedrooms, high ceilings, dining area, deck & family room in basement. This home is located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood close to everything you need. Tenants take care of all utilities. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included. **NO CATS**SMALL DOG ALLOWED 25lbs OR LESS** Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $1700) (Security Deposit- $1700) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).